Brett Connolly: Doesn't receive qualifying offer, still negotiating extension

Connolly was not extended a qualifying offer from the Capitals, but he's fully expected to re-sign before the start of free agency, Mike Vogel of WashingtonCaps.com reports.

Connolly went unprotected during the expansion draft and now failed to receive a qualifying offer, but he's still a solid depth option and the team would like to bring him back on a cap-friendly deal. Look for a deal to get done between the two sides prior to the start of free agency July 1. The 25-year-old recorded 15 goals and eight assists across 66 games in his first season in Washington.