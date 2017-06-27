Brett Connolly: Re-ups with Washington

Connolly agreed to a two-year deal with the Capitals on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. The contract is worth $1.5 million annually.

Connolly is another in a long line of first-round draft picks (2010) that has failed to fulfill expectations at the NHL level, though he's coming off a career-high 15 goals in his first season in D.C. He accomplished that feat while averaging a mere 10:41 of ice time, suggesting increased growth in his game is possible with an expanded role.

