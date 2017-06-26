Brett Connolly: Still negotiating extension despite no offer

Connolly was not extended a qualifying offer from the Capitals, but he's fully expected to re-sign before the start of free agency, Mike Vogel of NHL.com reports.

Connolly went unprotected during the expansion draft and has now failed to receive a qualifying offer, but he's still a solid depth option and the team would like to bring him back on a cap-friendly deal. Look for a deal to get done between the two sides prior to the start of free agency on July 1. The 25-year-old recorded 15 goals and eight assists across 66 games in his first season in Washington last year.

