Brett McLean: Joining coaching ranks
McLean was hired on as an assistant coach with AHL Iowa on Friday, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
McLean spent the past two years playing in Austria, but appears ready to hang it up. The center last logged an NHL game during the 2008-09 season, when he was with the Panthers. For his career, the 38-year-old saw action in 385 contests in which he tallied 56 goals, 106 assists and 204 PIM.
