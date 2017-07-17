Brian Campbell: Announces retirement
Campbell announced he will retire from the NHL on Monday following his 17-year career.
When Campbell was scratched for two games last year, it was the first time he had failed to play in every regular season contest since the 2010-11 campaign. The blueliner saw a significant drop in production -- just 17 points -- in what will be his final season. For his career, the sixth-round pick from the 1997 NHL Draft saw action in 1082 NHL games in which he racked up 87 goals and 417 helpers -- lifting the Stanley Cup with the Hawks in 2010.
