Brian Gionta: 'Remote' chance of signing with Sabres
Gionta is very unlikely to re-sign with the Sabres, the Olean Times Herald reports.
The Sabres are transitioning into the next stage of their maturation process under new general manager Jason Botterill, so not bringing back their 38-year-old captain makes sense. Gionta was a very reliable middle-six winger for the Sabres who scored at least 30 points in each of his three seasons with the club. However, there just seems to be no place for him on the team, especially after the Sabres acquired right winger Jason Pominville from Minnesota. Gionta's camp is optimistic he'll land a contract for the 2017-18 season, but his options will certainly be limited.
