Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Day-to-day with injury
McQuaid (upper body) is day-to-day after leaving Saturday's game in the first period.
The blueliner tallied an assist in Game 1, and only played 2:47, not quite enough to get much going in Game 2. If he misses the game, the Bruins lose an important part of their defensive unit.
