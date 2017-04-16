McQuaid (upper body) is day-to-day after leaving Saturday's game in the first period.

The blueliner tallied an assist in Game 1, and only played 2:47, not quite enough to get much going in Game 2. If he misses the game, the Bruins lose an important part of their defensive unit.

