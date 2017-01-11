McQuaid, who is dealing with an upper-body issue, was evaluated by doctors following Tuesday's win over the Blues.

Per the Boston Herald, McQuaid was unable to return to Tuesday's contest after a collision with Patrick Berglund late in the first period. With fellow blueliner Colin Miller also banged up Tuesday, the Bruins may need to call upon either Joe Morrow or John-Michael Liles (or even both) to draw into the team's lineup Thursday against the Predators.

