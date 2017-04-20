McQuaid (upper body) will not be available for Friday's matchup with the Senators.

McQuaid figures to miss his third consecutive outing, having logged a mere 2:47 of ice time in Game 2. The 30-year-old could have played his final game of the 2016-17 campaign if the Bruins are unable to extend the series to a Game 6. Even then, Boston has not provided a timeline for the blueliner's return, so it is uncertain when he might be ready to go.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...