McQuaid (upper body) will not be available for Friday's matchup with the Senators.

McQuaid figures to miss his third consecutive outing, having logged a mere 2:47 of ice time in Game 2. The 30-year-old could have played his final game of the 2016-17 campaign if the Bruins are unable to extend the series to a Game 6. Even then, Boston has not provided a timeline for the blueliner's return, so it is uncertain when he might be ready to go.