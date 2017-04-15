McQuaid sustained an upper-body injury in Game 2 against the Senators on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.

McQuaid apparently sustained the injury upon blocking a shot in the first period. He headed to the locker room after 2:47 of ice time, forcing the B's to play on with only five healthy blueliners. Colin Miller and Torey Krug were already out with lower-body injuries, and Brandon Carlo was scratched with an upper-body ailment of his own, leaving the Bruins in a huge bind defensively.