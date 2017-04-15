McQuaid sustained an upper-body injury in Game 2 against the Senators on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.

McQuaid apparently sustained the injury upon blocking a shot in the first period. He headed to the locker room after 2:47 of ice time, forcing the B's to play on with only five healthy blueliners. Colin Miller and Torey Krug were already out with lower-body injuries, and Brandon Carlo was scratched with an upper-body ailment of his own, leaving the Bruins in a huge bind defensively.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...