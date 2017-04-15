Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Leaves with upper-body injury
McQuaid sustained an upper-body injury in Game 2 against the Senators on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.
McQuaid apparently sustained the injury upon blocking a shot in the first period. He headed to the locker room after 2:47 of ice time, forcing the B's to play on with only five healthy blueliners. Colin Miller and Torey Krug were already out with lower-body injuries, and Brandon Carlo was scratched with an upper-body ailment of his own, leaving the Bruins in a huge bind defensively.
More News
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Will play Monday•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Neck cut by skate, expects to play Monday•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Notches second goal against Montreal•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Marks up scoresheet Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Present for Thursday morning skate•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Dealing with upper-body injury•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...