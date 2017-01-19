Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Marks up scoresheet Wednesday
McQuaid scored a goal, added an assist and blocked three shots during Wednesday's loss to Detroit.
This was just the second game all season that McQuaid found the scoresheet, so it would be ill-advised to expect many more multi-point showings going forward. Still, while the offensive numbers are almost certain to remain underwhelming (if not nonexistent), McQuaid's 47 penalty minutes, 94 hits and 73 blocked shots carry value in some fantasy settings.
More News
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Present for Thursday morning skate•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Ready to go•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Cleared to play•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Taking positive steps in recovery from upper-body injury•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Starts season on IR•