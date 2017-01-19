McQuaid scored a goal, added an assist and blocked three shots during Wednesday's loss to Detroit.

This was just the second game all season that McQuaid found the scoresheet, so it would be ill-advised to expect many more multi-point showings going forward. Still, while the offensive numbers are almost certain to remain underwhelming (if not nonexistent), McQuaid's 47 penalty minutes, 94 hits and 73 blocked shots carry value in some fantasy settings.