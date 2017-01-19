McQuaid scored a goal, added an assist and blocked three shots during Monday's loss to Detroit.

This was just the second game all season that McQuaid found the scoresheet, so it would be ill-advised to expect many more multi-point showings going forward. Still, while the offensive numbers are almost certain to remains underwhelming (if not non-existent), McQuaid's 47 penalty minutes, 94 hits and 73 blocked shots carry value in some fantasy settings.