McQuaid (upper body) won't play Monday against the Senators, the Boston Globe reports.

With Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Colin Miller also ailing, the Bruins figure to call upon either Tommy Cross or Matt Grzelcyk to fill out of the team's back line Monday. With just two goals and 10 points in 77 games this past season, McQuaid's not a fantasy factor in leagues that don't factor in hits, blocks and PIM, but his rugged play and sound positioning are assets to the team's defense in real terms.