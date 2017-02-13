McQuaid scored his second goal of the season in Sunday's win over Montreal.

McQuaid has points in back-to-back games, but he remains not much of a fantasy contributor. The 30-year-old helps in some fantasy leagues with his 60 PIM, but he isn't known for his offense and has never surpassed 15 points in his career. The second-pairing blueliner remains more valuable to the Bruins than he ever will be to fantasy goers.