Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Notches second goal against Montreal
McQuaid scored his second goal of the season in Sunday's win over Montreal.
McQuaid has points in back-to-back games, but he remains not much of a fantasy contributor. The 30-year-old helps in some fantasy leagues with his 60 PIM, but he isn't known for his offense and has never surpassed 15 points in his career. The second-pairing blueliner remains more valuable to the Bruins than he ever will be to fantasy goers.
More News
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Marks up scoresheet Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Present for Thursday morning skate•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Ready to go•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Cleared to play•
-
Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Taking positive steps in recovery from upper-body injury•