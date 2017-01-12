McQuaid (upper body) was paired with Torey Krug during Thursday's morning skate.

McQuaid -- who was forced out of Tuesday's win over the Blues with an unspecified injury -- is thus on track to suit up Thursday night against the Predators, while fellow blueliner Colin Miller will likely miss the game and be replaced in the Bruins' lineup by John-Michael Liles. With just one assist in 39 games to date, McQuaid's fantasy utility is limited to formats where his PIM (42), hits (87) and blocks (62) help out.