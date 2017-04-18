McQuaid (upper body) was not present for Tuesday's practice, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

Nor was Torey Krug, which infers that he and McQuaid are further from a return than either Brandon Carlo (who skated on his own before the session) and Colin Miller, who was able to practice Tuesday. McQuaid's not a big fantasy factor in leagues that don't record hits, blocks and PIM, but his rugged play and sound defensive work are missed by the Bruins, who trail the Senators 2-1 in their first-round playoff matchup.