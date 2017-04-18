Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Remains sidelined
McQuaid (upper body) was not present for Tuesday's practice, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
Nor was Torey Krug, which infers that he and McQuaid are further from a return than either Brandon Carlo (who skated on his own before the session) and Colin Miller, who was able to practice Tuesday. McQuaid's not a big fantasy factor in leagues that don't record hits, blocks and PIM, but his rugged play and sound defensive work are missed by the Bruins, who trail the Senators 2-1 in their first-round playoff matchup.
