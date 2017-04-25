McQuaid told the media Tuesday that he suffered a neck injury in Game 2 against Ottawa that kept him out for the remainder of the series.

Neck injuries can be tricky and it's unclear how severe McQuaid's is, but he'll have plenty of time to recover and he could be ready once training camp rolls around in the fall. The 30-year-old maintained his reputation as a defensive-minded blueliner during the 2016-17 campaign, managing just two goals and eight assists in 77 regular season games while adding a plus-4 rating. With a slew of young, talented defensemen in the Bruins' system, it will be interesting to see where McQuaid fits in next season.