Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Won't play Sunday
McQuaid (upper body) won't play in Game 6 against Ottawa.
The defenseman has missed the last three games after leaving Game 2 due to injury. He's not much of a scoring threat, with only 10 points in 77 regular season games, but his physicality is a major part of the Bruins' defense, and his 157 hits will be missed.
