McQuaid (upper body) won't play in Game 6 against Ottawa.

The defenseman has missed the last three games after leaving Game 2 due to injury. He's not much of a scoring threat, with only 10 points in 77 regular season games, but his physicality is a major part of the Bruins' defense, and his 157 hits will be missed.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...