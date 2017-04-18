Bjork's decision to play for Team USA in the IIHF World Championships in May precludes him from joining the Bruins' playoff run, CSN New England reports.
That said, the promising forward has yet to finalize his plans for next season. The Bruins would no doubt like to ink Bjork to an entry-level deal, but the 20-year-old could also elect to return to Notre Dame for his senior year. In such a scenario, the 2014 fifth-rounder could potentially opt out of signing with Boston and become a free agent next summer.
