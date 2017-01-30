Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Back with big club
Khudobin has been recalled by the Bruins.
In a corresponding move, the Bruins assigned fellow goalie Zane McIntyre to Providence, which allowed him to participate in the AHL All-Star festivities, which continue into Monday. It's thus within the realm of possibility that Khudobin could be sent back down to Providence sooner rather than later. The Bruins are in line play back-to-back contests, Tuesday (against the Lightning) and Wednesday (against the Capitals).
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Sent back down to AHL•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Recalled by big club•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Sent to AHL•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Goes unclaimed from waiver wire•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Placed on waivers•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Suffers tough overtime loss to Hurricanes•