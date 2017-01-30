Khudobin has been recalled by the Bruins.

In a corresponding move, the Bruins assigned fellow goalie Zane McIntyre to Providence, which allowed him to participate in the AHL All-Star festivities, which continue into Monday. It's thus within the realm of possibility that Khudobin could be sent back down to Providence sooner rather than later. The Bruins are in line play back-to-back contests, Tuesday (against the Lightning) and Wednesday (against the Capitals).