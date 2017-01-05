Khudobin successfully passed through waivers Thursday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Now that he's cleared waivers, there's reason to believe that the B's will assign Khudobin to AHL Providence with Zane McIntyre heading to the parent club. There's nothing to be excited about with Khudobin from a fantasy perspective, as he's essentially lost his backup NHL job after winning just one game in eight tries this season.