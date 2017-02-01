Khudobin has been assigned to AHL Providence.

In a corresponding move, the Bruins recalled fellow goalie Zane McIntyre. Brought back this past offseason for a second stint with Boston to help solidify the team's backup netminding situation behind Tuukka Rask, Khudobin has been nothing special over his eight NHL appearances this season, logging a 1-5-1 record with a 3.06 GAA and .885 save percentage in that span. Though McIntyre's results with the big club have also not been great, he has been dominant at the AHL level, so the 24-year-old will get another chance to re-prove his standing with the B's, while Khudobin will look to sharpen his game in the minors.