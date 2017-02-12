Khudobin got a rare win Saturday after making 29 saves at home against Vancouver. The final score was 4-3.

It was just his second win of the season in eight starts. The Bruins struggle to give Khudobin time in the blue paint -- this was his first start since Dec. 23. And that puts far too much stress on Tuukka Rask. But they will need to give Khudobin more starts if they want Rask to have any fuel left in the tank for playoffs. Rask owners could get him for cheap right now because of his poor production and then hope he can surprise when the Bruins are forced to use him.