Khudobin has been placed on waivers by the Bruins.

Eight games into his second stint with the Bruins, Khudobin has largely struggled in his role backing up Tuukka Rask, carving out a 1-5-1 record, with a 3.06 GAA and .885 save percentage over eight appearances. The move to waive him likely foreshadows the recall of Zane McIntyre, who has been dominant for AHL Providence to date.