Khudobin has been recalled by the Bruins.

In a corresponding move, the Bruins assigned fellow goalie Zane McIntyre to AHL Providence. The transaction affords McIntyre an opportunity to get some game action in while the Bruins are off until Tuesday due to the NHL All-Star break. In nine games with Providence thus far, Khudobin has logged a 6-2-1 record, though his .896 save percentage in that span is nothing special. We wouldn't be surprised if Khudobin's latest stint with the big club isn't a lengthy one, with McIntyre a candidate for a recall after he sees a dose of action in the AHL, where he's been dominant this season.