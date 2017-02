Khudobin was called up from the minors Wednesday.

The backup goalie shuffle continues as Khudobin gets the promotion and Zane McIntyre is returned to Providence. In his latest AHL stint, Khudobin started on game in which he made 19 of a possible 20 saves in a win over the Albany Devils. With back-to-back contests on Saturday and Sunday, the 30-year-old could be inline for his first NHL outing since Dec. 23.