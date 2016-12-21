Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Saves 15 after entering in second period
Khudobin saved 15 of 16 shots after entering in the second period of Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
Khudobin was probably just as surprised as most fans when he got the call, but Tuukka Rask was not on point in the early going Tuesday. The 30-year-old netminder has appeared in just seven games this season, picking up just one win and allowing four goals in four separate contests, so there's not much fantasy value to be found here.
