Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Sent back down to AHL
Khudobin has once again been assigned to AHL Providence.
Khudobin and Zane McIntyre keep bouncing back and forth between backing up Tuukka Rask and being sent down to the AHL. For now, it's McIntyre's turn once again to be with the Bruins.
