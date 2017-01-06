Khudobin has been assigned to AHL Providence.

Khudobin struggled in his role backing up Tuukka Rask, en route to recording a 1-5-1 record, with a 3.06 GAA and .885 save percentage over eight appearances to date. He'll now look to recapture his form at the AHL level, while Zane McIntyre, who had been dominant for Providence, clearly earned himself a promotion to the big club.