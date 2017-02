Khudobin will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Canucks.

Khudobin has struggled in limited action this season, compiling a 1-5-1 record while posting an unsightly 3.06 GAA and .885 save percentage in eight appearances. The Russian backstop will look to start turning things around in a favorable matchup with a Canucks team that is 7-16-3 on the road this season.