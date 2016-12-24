Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Suffers tough overtime loss to Hurricanes
Khudobin allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.
The Bruins seemingly had this one gift wrapped, but they may have hit the Christmas break too early. Carolina outshot Boston 10-4 in the third period to tie the game, and the only shot of overtime beat Khudobin to win it. Khudobin is now 1-5-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .885 save percentage. Fantasy owners in deep leagues looking for backup goaltender help will have to look elsewhere.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Tending twine Friday•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Saves 15 after entering in second period•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Allows four goals in second straight game•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Loses ugly against Avs•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: In goal Thursday against Colorado•