Khudobin allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

The Bruins seemingly had this one gift wrapped, but they may have hit the Christmas break too early. Carolina outshot Boston 10-4 in the third period to tie the game, and the only shot of overtime beat Khudobin to win it. Khudobin is now 1-5-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .885 save percentage. Fantasy owners in deep leagues looking for backup goaltender help will have to look elsewhere.

