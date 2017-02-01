Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Healthy scratch Tuesday
Czarnik was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.
Through 46 games, Czarnik has recorded 13 points and a minus-12 rating, numbers that keep him off the fantasy radar in most formats. That said, the 5-foot-9, 160-pounder brings skill and speed to the table; those traits suggest that the 24-year-old possesses as-yet-untapped offensive potential at the NHL level.
