Czarnik was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Through 46 games, Czarnik has recorded 13 points and a minus-12 rating, numbers that keep him off the fantasy radar in most formats. That said, the 5-foot-9, 160-pounder brings skill and speed to the table; those traits suggest that the 24-year-old possesses as-yet-untapped offensive potential at the NHL level.