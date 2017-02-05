Czarnik will take Ryan Spooner's spot on Boston's third-line Saturday against the Maple Leafs.

Spooner is a healthy scratch, which is what Czarnik was in Boston's last game. This is actually Czarnik's first action in five games. Spooner also gets quite a bit of power-play time, but we shall see if Czarnik steps into Spooner's power-play spot as well.