Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Placed on IR
Czarnik (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
The rookie forward likely suffered the injury in Saturday's loss to Toronto, and hasn't been given a timetable to return. That said, per NHL rules Czarnik will have to sit out a minimum of seven days, meaning he cannot return until Feb. 19 against the Sharks. In a coinciding move, Boston recalled leading AHL-scorer Peter Cehlarik.
