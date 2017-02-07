Czarnik (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The rookie forward likely suffered the injury in Saturday's loss to Toronto, and hasn't been given a timetable to return. That said, per NHL rules Czarnik will have to sit out a minimum of seven days, meaning he cannot return until Feb. 19 against the Sharks. In a coinciding move, Boston recalled leading AHL-scorer Peter Cehlarik.

