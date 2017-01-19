Czarnik logged three shots and was a minus-2 over 8:30 worth of ice time in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Detroit.

Through 44 games this season, Czarnik has been held to five goals and 13 points to go along with a minus-8 rating. The 24-year-old forward is off the fantasy radar as long as he works in a bottom-six role for the B's, but his playing time and production are worth tracking, as the skilled Miami University (Ohio) product does posses some thus-far untapped offensive upside.