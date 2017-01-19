Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Records three shots Wednesday
Czarnik logged three shots and was a minus-2 over 8:30 worth of ice time in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Detroit.
Through 44 games this season, Czarnik has been held to five goals and 13 points to go along with a minus-8 rating. The 24-year-old forward is off the fantasy radar as long as he works in a bottom-six role for the B's, but his playing time and production are worth tracking, as the skilled Miami University (Ohio) product does posses some thus-far untapped offensive upside.
More News
-
Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Starts to heat up with second goal in three games•
-
Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Posts two-point night in win over Habs•
-
Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Collects power-play helper•
-
Bruins' Austin Czarnik: First multi-point game•
-
Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Makes strong return to NHL•
-
Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Back with big club•