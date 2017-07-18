Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Signs two-way deal
The Bruins signed Czarnik to a one-year, two-way contract Tuesday, the team's official site reports.
Czarnik saw action in 49 games for the big club this past season, logging five goals and 13 points. The University of Miami (Ohio) product brings speed, energy and puck smarts to the table, but at 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, improved scoring results at the pro level hinge in on the 24-year-old's ability to withstand the physical rigors of the NHL game.
