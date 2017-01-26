Bruins' Brad Marchand: Avoids suspension

Marchand has been fined $10,000 for "a dangerous trip" against Detroit's Niklas Kronwall on Tuesday.

Given that Marchand has been fined or suspended on three previous occasions, it wouldn't have been a huge surprise to see the B's agitator draw another suspension here, but the NHL Department of Player Safety will instead dock Marchand the maximum allowable amount of money under the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement. The feisty winger, who leads the Bruins in scoring with 47 points over 51 games, is thus in line to suit up for the team Thursday night against the Penguins.