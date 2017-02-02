Bruins' Brad Marchand: Continues offensive binge with three-point night

Marchand scored two power-play goals and added an assist during Wednesday's loss to Washington. It was his fourth consecutive multi-point outing.

During his current four-game offensive outburst, Marchand is up to six goals, nine points and 14 shots on net. He also now has an incredible 13 goals and 23 points over through his latest 14 outings. While his on-ice antics and on-the-edge play often garner headlines, that play actually complements his high-end scoring in many virtual settings. Marchand is nothing short of an elite cross-category contributor and a top-flight fantasy asset.