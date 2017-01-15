Bruins' Brad Marchand: Five-point afternoon helps deliver win

Marchand had a monstrous Saturday against the Flyers, scoring twice and setting up three goals in a 6-3 victory.

One of the goals came shorthanded; the other went into the empty net. Marchand has 43 points in 46 games, including 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in his last six games. Marchand is ghost pepper hot right now. Handle with care.

