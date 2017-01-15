Bruins' Brad Marchand: Five-point afternoon helps deliver win
Marchand had a monstrous Saturday against the Flyers, scoring twice and setting up three goals in a 6-3 victory.
One of the goals came shorthanded; the other went into the empty net. Marchand has 43 points in 46 games, including 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in his last six games. Marchand is ghost pepper hot right now. Handle with care.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Leads win with two goals, assist•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores twice on special teams•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Fires season-high 10 shots on net•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Five-game scoring streak•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: On track to play Sunday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Exits practice early•