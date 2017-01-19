Bruins' Brad Marchand: Helps out with two special-teams assists

Marchand collected a shorthanded and power-play assist during Monday's loss to Detroit.

With four multi-point showings through his past eight games, including a five-point night Saturday, Marchand had turned it on offensively with seven goals, 14 points and 26 shots during his current hot stretch. For the year, the cross-category machine has 17 goals, 45 points, 138 shots and 44 PIM with a plus-6 rating through 48 games. He might not post another 37-goal campaign this season, but he's still stuffing the stat columns and is on track to post a career high in points.