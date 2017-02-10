Bruins' Brad Marchand: Keeps hot streak going with two more points
Marchand pushed his point streak to six games with a power-play assist and an empty-net goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
He's recorded multiple points in five of those games, giving Marchand a total of 12 points over the course of this red-hot streak; going back to early January, he has a fantasy-season-altering 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 16 games. With 24 goals and 33 assists on the year, he's already only four points shy of last season's career-high 61.
