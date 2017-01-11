Bruins' Brad Marchand: Leads win with two goals, assist

Marchand scored a pair of goals (one into an empty net) and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's win over St. Louis.

He's really lit on fire over the last four games, racking up five goals and two helpers, including a shortie and three power-play points. Before this stretch, Marchand hadn't notched a multi-point effort since ripping off nine points in the first four games of the year, but he's been a fairly consistent scorer throughout the season anyway. In fact, Marchand is on pace to exceed last year's 61 points, although he has an extremely slim chance of matching the 37 goals he potted in 2015-16.