Bruins' Brad Marchand: Posts two assists in loss during Game 6
Marchand recorded two assists, two shots and a plus-1 rating in 23:15 of ice time during a 3-2 loss to the Senators in Game 6 of the first round Sunday. Ottawa won the series 4-2.
The 28-year-old scored the game-winner in Game 1 of the series, but he was relatively quiet until Sunday, scoring a lone assist in Game 5. Despite a lack of scoring though, Marchand was still heavily involved with 13 shots in the final three games. Marchand has continued to get better with age and tallied a career-best 39 goals and 85 points in 80 games this season. The 28-year-old has never averaged more than a point per game previously, so it will be interesting to see if he can repeat that feat in 2017-18.
