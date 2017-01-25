Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pots pair of goals Tuesday

Marchand lit the lamp twice in a 4-3 win over the visiting Red Wings on Tuesday.

Despite failing to score a goal in his previous five outings, Marchand actually has nine tallies in his last ten games, thanks to four multi-goal performances during that span. He's having a fantastic season with 47 points in 50 games, and is a big reason why the Bruins currently sit third in the Atlantic Division with 31 games remaining.