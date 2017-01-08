Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores twice on special teams

Marchand scored two special-teams goals in Saturday's 4-0 win over Florida. One goal came while shorthanded and the other was snapped home on the power play.

The shortie actually stood as the game winner. Marchand only has 12 goals in 42 games, but that pace is eerily similar to every other year's production than his 37-goal effort last season. His current owner might be upset that he's not getting goals like he did last season, so he might be available in trade. Go check. Marchand may not be getting the goals, but he's on pace for the best overall point production of his career.