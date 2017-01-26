Bruins' Brad Marchand: Set for hearing with Department of Player Safety

Marchand will have a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday regarding a "dangerous tripping" play that took place in Tuesday's game against Detroit, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

The incident in question occurred midway through the first period when Marchand appeared to "slewfoot" Detroit's Niklas Kronwall behind the play. The feisty winger is a repeat offender, as he's already been suspended on three different occasions during his eight-year NHL career for various infractions. The Canadian forward has been red-hot this season, racking up 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) in 51 games, so if he's suspended it'll be a huge loss for the Bruins and fantasy owners alike. The results of Marchand's hearing should be announced ahead of Thursday evening's matchup with the Penguins.