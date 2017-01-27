Bruins' Brad Marchand: Sparks comeback win with two goals

Marchand scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season -- the former shorthanded -- in Thursday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.

The Bruins finished the first period in a 2-0 hole, but Marchand's shorthanded tally just 1:38 into the second frame cut the lead in half, then he tied the game less than five minutes later. His stat haul over the last dozen games is now up to 11 goals and seven helpers, including six power-play points and three shorthanded tallies. It once seemed like Marchand had no chance at matching last year's 37 goals; he's changed that arithmetic rather suddenly, and he should easily surpass the career-high 61 points he put up in 2015-16.