Bruins' Brad Marchand: Third straight two-point effort
Marchand handed out two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Lightning.
That makes three consecutive two-point games for Marchand as well as an even 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) over 14 games in January. He just keeps getting better and better.
