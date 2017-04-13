Bruins' Brad Marchand: Wins Game 1 with third-period tally

Marchand scored the game-winning goal in the third period of Game 1 against Ottawa on Wednesday.

Considering the postseason and international accomplishments on his resume, it shouldn't have been surprising that Marchand clinched Wednesday's game, especially after his incredible regular season. Until he shows otherwise, continue to view Marchand as a go-to fantasy asset in all settings.

