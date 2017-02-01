Bruins' Brad Marchand: Won't face NHL discipline

Marchand is not in line to face any discipline from the NHL for a tripping play on Anton Stralman that went uncalled during Tuesday's win over the Lightning, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

Marchand's suspension history and the fact that he recently had a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety regarding a "dangerous tripping" play that occurred on Jan. 24, makes this nugget worth noting. While relentlessly continuing to play a close-to-the-edge style, Marchand is on pace for a career season. Through 53 games, he leads the Bruins with 51 points and he's currently in the midst of a hot streak, having notched two points in three straight contests.